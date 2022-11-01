Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/22

National News

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. There was no winner that matched all six numbers after Monday's drawing, and now the estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $596.7 million, Powerball said. The winning numbers in Monday night's estimated $1 billion jackpot were 19, 13, 39, 59 and 36, and the Powerball was 13. The powerplay number was 3. While there […]