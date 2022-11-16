Scoreboard roundup — 11/15/22

Entertainment News

Courtesy Disney+ The Santa Clauses arrives today on Disney+ and Tim Allen promises it answers questions that arose after the first movie hit theaters in 1994. The six-part mini series picks up 16 years after The Santa Clause 3 and Allen, who returns as Scott Calvin, maintained this installment isn't a comeback or a send off. "It's neither," he told ABC Audio. "We get to answer questions that have never been answered before. That's one of the primary reasons why I did it." The […]