Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/22

todayNovember 17, 2022

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Boston 126, Atlanta 101

Toronto 112, Miami 104

Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98

New Orleans 124, Chicago 110

Houston 101, Dallas 92

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

New York 106, Denver 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

Final St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas 93, Gonzaga 74

Houston 83, Texas Southern 48

Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56

Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60

Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

