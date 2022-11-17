Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/22

Health News

(NEW YORK) -- Social media is abuzz with people sharing stories about weight loss using Ozempic, a drug designed to regulate insulin. Now, doctors are weighing in with context about this influential drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes alongside diet and exercise if other medications cannot control blood sugar levels well enough. Studies show patients […]