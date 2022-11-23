AD
Scoreboard roundup — 11/22/22

todayNovember 23, 2022

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106

Sacramento 113, Memphis 109

Detroit 110, Denver 108

Phoenix 115, LA Lakers 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 7, Montreal 2

NY Rangers 5, Los Angeles 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Creighton 90, Arkansas 87

Auburn 85, Bradley 64

Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Arizona 87, San Diego St. 70

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

