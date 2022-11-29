Scoreboard roundup — 11/28/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Denver 129, Houston 113
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Indiana 116, LA Lakers 115
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 4, Detroit 2
New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 3
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5 (OT)
Vegas 3, Columbus, 2 (SO)
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(9)Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55
(11)Arkansas 74, Troy 61
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.