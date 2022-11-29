AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/28/22

todayNovember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 142, Minnesota 127

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Boston 140, Charlotte 105

Toronto 100, Cleveland 88

Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101

Chicago 114, Utah 107

Denver 129, Houston 113

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Indiana 116, LA Lakers 115

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 4, Detroit 2

New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5 (OT)

Vegas 3, Columbus, 2 (SO)

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9)Kansas 87, Texas Southern 55

(11)Arkansas 74, Troy 61

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

about-100-fishermen-rescued-after-large-chunk-of-ice-breaks-off-in-minnesota-lake
insert_link

National News

About 100 fishermen rescued after large chunk of ice breaks off in Minnesota lake

(NEW YORK) -- About 100 people fishing on a frozen lake in Minnesota were rescued after a large chunk of the ice broke off, leaving them stranded. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 a.m. Monday from people who were fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. The callers stated that a large chunk of […]

todayNovember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%