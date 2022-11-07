Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/22

National News

LPETTET/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- An estimated $1.9 billion is up for grabs in Powerball's drawing on Monday night, lottery officials said. Monday's jackpot is the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, according to a press release from Powerball. The cash value is $929.1 million. The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same -- 1 in 292.2 million, […]