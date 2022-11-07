Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 114, LA Lakers 100
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Utah 110, LA Clippers 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Detroit 3, NY Rangers 2 (OT)
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
LA Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
NY Jets 20, Buffalo 17
New England 26, Indianapolis 3
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16, LA Rams 13
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17 (OT)
