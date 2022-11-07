AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/6/22

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 114, LA Lakers 100

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Memphis 103, Washington 97

Utah 110, LA Clippers 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, NY Rangers 2 (OT)

Florida 5, Anaheim 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21

Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

LA Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Miami 35, Chicago 32

Minnesota 20, Washington 17

NY Jets 20, Buffalo 17

New England 26, Indianapolis 3

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 16, LA Rams 13

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17 (OT)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

world-record-jackpot-of-$1.9b-up-for-grabs-in-powerball-drawing-on-monday
insert_link

National News

World-record jackpot of $1.9B up for grabs in Powerball drawing on Monday

LPETTET/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- An estimated $1.9 billion is up for grabs in Powerball's drawing on Monday night, lottery officials said. Monday's jackpot is the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, according to a press release from Powerball. The cash value is $929.1 million. The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same -- 1 in 292.2 million, […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%