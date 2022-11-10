AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/9/22

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 94, Dallas 87

Portland 105, Charlotte 95

Denver 122, Indiana 119

Utah 125, Atlanta 119

Brooklyn 112, New York 85

Boston 128, Detroit 112

Toronto 116, Houston 109

Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

Final New Orleans 115 Chicago 111

Memphis 124, San Antonio 122 (OT)

Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132 (2OT)

Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

LA Clippers 114, LA Lakers 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tropical-storm-nicole-live-updates:-makes-landfall-as-hurricane-in-florida
insert_link

National News

Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Makes landfall as hurricane in Florida

(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida's 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month. Here's how the news is developing. All […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%