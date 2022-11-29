AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Senators demand FTC crack down on illegal bots following Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco

todayNovember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

More senators are seeking answers in the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco. Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn called upon the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.

Variety reports the two senators serve on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. Both raised concern over Ticketmaster’s claim that a “staggering number of bot attacks” was partially to blame for the disastrous Eras Tour presale. 

Blackburn and Blumenthal co-sponsored the 2016 Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which was designed to combat illegal bots that snatch up swaths of concert tickets before fans can get their hands on them. It also granted the FTC authority to investigate violations.

Both Blackburn and Blumenthal asked the FTC what it is doing to enforce the law and cited other tours where bots snatched up tickets and caused ultra-inflated prices. The letter cited incidents with ﻿Adele﻿ and ﻿Bruce Springsteen‘s shows, where secondary ticket sales went as high as $40,000.

The letter also showed concern that the BOTS Act has only been enforced once — in January 2021. The letter asks if there are any “obstacles preventing the FTC from exercising its authority under the BOTS Act” and if Congress should take additional measures to give the law more teeth.

This is the latest development stemming from the disastrous rollout of Taylor’s ticket presale. Last week, Senators Amy Klobuchar ﻿and ﻿Mike Lee﻿ announced a hearing to look into the alleged monopoly critics say Ticketmaster has on the ticketing industry. A date for the hearing and potential witnesses have not yet been announced.

In addition, it was previously reported the Justice Department’s antitrust division is investigating Live Nation — the parent company of Ticketmaster — for potential abuse of power.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brian-may-hoping-to-reissue-‘star-fleet-project’-solo-ep-this-summer
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Brian May hoping to reissue ‘Star Fleet Project’ solo EP this summer

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images Brian May is working hard on a reissue of his 1983 solo EP, Star Fleet Project. The Queen guitarist shared on Instagram that it will be his next Gold Series reissue box set, and he’s expecting it will be out summer 2023. “It won’t be just a remaster- we’re remixing everything from highest definition transfers from the original multitracks,” he writes. “You’ll still be able to hear the old mixes, but I’m […]

todayNovember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%