Shania Twain drops the track list for her ‘Queen of Me’ album

Louie Banks/Republic Records

Shania Twain is continuing to roll out details for her highly anticipated Queen of Me album.

The singer shared the track list for the 12-song project on Friday, revealing a batch of songs that feature a few familiar titles and several others that are brand new to fans.

Her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” is included, of course, as well as “Not Just a Girl,” which she put out over the summer. Also on the list is “Last Day of Summer,” which she dropped just a couple of weeks ago.

But the album also includes never-before-heard titles like “Pretty Liar,” “Got it Good,” “The Hardest Stone” and more. To go along with the album news, Shania dropped some new merch, including special signed Queen of Me CDs, box sets that include T-shirts and more.

Queen of Me will arrive February 3. When she first announced the album, Shania explained that it’s a representation of self-confidence. “I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she said.

Shania’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour launches in 2023, and tickets for all dates are on sale now.