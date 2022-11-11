AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain drops the track list for her ‘Queen of Me’ album

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Louie Banks/Republic Records

Shania Twain is continuing to roll out details for her highly anticipated Queen of Me album.

The singer shared the track list for the 12-song project on Friday, revealing a batch of songs that feature a few familiar titles and several others that are brand new to fans.

Her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” is included, of course, as well as “Not Just a Girl,” which she put out over the summer. Also on the list is “Last Day of Summer,” which she dropped just a couple of weeks ago.

But the album also includes never-before-heard titles like “Pretty Liar,” “Got it Good,” “The Hardest Stone” and more. To go along with the album news, Shania dropped some new merch, including special signed Queen of Me CDs, box sets that include T-shirts and more.

Queen of Me will arrive February 3. When she first announced the album, Shania explained that it’s a representation of self-confidence. “I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!” she said.

Shania’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour launches in 2023, and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

steve-hackett,-adrian-belew,-queensryche-&-more-joining-cruise-to-the-edge-2024
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Steve Hackett, Adrian Belew, Queensryche & more joining Cruise to the Edge 2024

Cruise to the Edge/ On The Blue Prog-rock fans, your ship has come in: Cruise to the Edge is returning for 2024. The cruise sets sail March 8, 2024, from Miami, Florida, aboard the Norwegian Pearl. It visits Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and George Town, Grand Cayman, before returning to Miami on March 13. The lineup includes ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Queensrÿche, […]

todayNovember 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%