Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain to receive the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

todayNovember 18, 2022

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Shania Twain is getting a special honor at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.

The superstar will receive the Music Icon Award in recognition of her historic, four-decade-long career as the best-selling female country-pop artist of all time.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon,” Shania says in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

Shania is gearing up to launch her Queen of Me Tour in 2023 after her new album — of the same name — drops in early February.

In addition to getting a special honor at the People’s Choice Awards, Shania is also planning to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the awards show.

The show will take place December 6 at 9 p.m. ET in Santa Monica, California. It will air simultaneously on NBC and E!, with a special pre-show red carpet broadcast airing on E! at 7 p.m ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

