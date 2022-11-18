AD
National News

Sheriff’s office releases investigation into fatal ‘Rust’ shooting by Alec Baldwin

todayNovember 18, 2022

(NEW YORK) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released its 550-page report into the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust.”

The report follows a yearlong investigation into the shooting on the New Mexico set of the Western, which killed the film’s cinematographer and wounded its director.

The release comes three weeks after the sheriff’s office turned over its report to the local district attorney, who will decide whether to press criminal charges against anyone involved in the shooting.

The district attorney’s office said at the time that it will conduct a “thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

Charges have yet to be announced.

The film’s cinematographer, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, was killed by Baldwin, who was pointing a Colt .45 revolver at her when it fired. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

In the weeks and months following the October 2021 shooting, questions have persisted as to how live ammunition made it onto the New Mexico set and into the prop gun and whether proper safety precautions were taken by crew members.

Several lawsuits have been filed in connection with the incident, most recently by Baldwin. In a lawsuit filed last week, the actor alleged negligence of several of the film’s crew members while seeking to “clear his name.”

Baldwin’s cross-complaint followed a lawsuit filed last year by the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. The civil suit accused Baldwin of “playing Russian roulette” with the revolver.

Last month, the family of Hutchins reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film, including Baldwin. In a statement about the agreement, it was announced Hutchins’ husband will take over as executive producer and the film will restart production next year with Baldwin and Souza still attached.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

