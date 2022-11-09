Spend this winter “Truckin'” around your house in cozy Grateful Dead kicks

Courtesy: SANUK

The Grateful Dead‘s Dancing Bears can adorn your dancing feet this holiday season, thanks to a new capsule collection the band authorized with eco-conscious shoe brand Sanuk.

The unisex Sanuk X Grateful Dead collection features Puffy Chiller slip-ons and fuzzy Furreal sandals, all featuring the Dead’s Dancing Bears logo. Both feature recycled polyester faux fur, as well as midsoles and outsoles created out of either recycled material or a material made of sugar cane.

The shoes range from $55 to $85, making them the perfect gift for the Deadhead in your life whose feet are perpetually cold.

This is the latest in a string of Sanuk X Grateful Dead footwear collections.