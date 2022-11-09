AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Spend this winter “Truckin'” around your house in cozy Grateful Dead kicks

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy: SANUK

The Grateful Dead‘s Dancing Bears can adorn your dancing feet this holiday season, thanks to a new capsule collection the band authorized with eco-conscious shoe brand Sanuk.

The unisex Sanuk X Grateful Dead collection features Puffy Chiller slip-ons and fuzzy Furreal sandals, all featuring the Dead’s Dancing Bears logo. Both feature recycled polyester faux fur, as well as midsoles and outsoles created out of either recycled material or a material made of sugar cane.

The shoes range from $55 to $85, making them the perfect gift for the Deadhead in your life whose feet are perpetually cold.

This is the latest in a string of Sanuk X Grateful Dead footwear collections.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lars-ulrich-reflects-on-“epic,”-“unique”-metallica-concert-honoring-late-jon-&-marsha-zazul
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Lars Ulrich reflects on “epic,” “unique” Metallica concert honoring late Jon & Marsha Zazul

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Lars Ulrich has shared a statement reflecting on Metallica's tribute to late Megaforce Records co-founders Jon and Marsha Zazula at their concert in Florida over the weekend. In an Instagram post, Ulrich calls the show "an absolutely epic, unique, and unforgettable night." "Thank you to everyone who came from near and far away to partake," the drummer writes. "Incredible to see so many familiar faces in […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%