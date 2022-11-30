Stars pay tribute to the late Christine McVie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Christine McVie’s death Wednesday at 79 certainly surprised many, and upon hearing the news, plenty of artists took to social media to pay tribute to the Fleetwood Mac star.

“I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP,” Sheryl Crow said, while Heart’s Ann Wilson wrote on Instagram, “Christine was a gem. Soulful, classy and a beautiful songwriter. ’Over my head’ was always my sultry, angelic favorite. Bon Voyage sweet soul!”

Bette Midler also shared, “#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…,” while the rock band Garbage wrote, “Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever.”

Duran Duran’s John Taylor also remembered the star, writing, “So so sad to hear about Christine McVie, an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP,” and Carole King simply wrote, “With love and respect. R.I.P. Christine McVie.”