Rev Rock Report

Steve Hackett, Adrian Belew, Queensryche & more joining Cruise to the Edge 2024

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
Cruise to the Edge/ On The Blue

Prog-rock fans, your ship has come in: Cruise to the Edge is returning for 2024.

The cruise sets sail March 8, 2024, from Miami, Florida, aboard the Norwegian Pearl. It visits Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and George Town, Grand Cayman, before returning to Miami on March 13.

The lineup includes ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Queensrÿche, Marillion, Big Big Train and Flying Colors. Visit CruisetotheEdge.com to see the full lineup.

Starting November 15, fans who sailed on the 2022 edition of the tour can reserve a cabin on this year’s cruise. Anyone who’s ever done a Cruise to the Edge trip can book starting November 17; booking is open to the general public starting November 21.

Belew, Marillion and Barre were also part of the 2022 edition of Cruise to the Edge; the lineup for that sailing also included Alan Parsons, Saga, Al DiMeola and Al Stewart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

