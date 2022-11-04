AD
Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce more dates together

todayNovember 4, 2022

A few days ago, Stevie Nicks wrote that she was “excited to hit the road with Billy Joel next year.” However, the two had only announced one co-headlining date: April 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, billed as “One Night Only.” Turns out that “one night only” meant just one night in Arlington — because they plan on doing this in several other cities.

The superstars have announced two additional dates together: March 10 at SoFi stadium in LA and May 19 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. It’s not clear if more shows will be announced.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale November 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

These shows are Stevie’s first announced performances for 2023; she’ll complete her fall tour this weekend. As for Billy, he’ll continue his Madison Square Garden residency, and next year, he has additional dates booked in Atlanta, Florida, London, New Zealand and Australia.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

