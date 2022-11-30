Stevie Nicks mourns the loss of “best friend” Christine McVie

Erika Goldring/WireImage

The death of Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie Wednesday at age 79 shocked most people, including her bandmate and close friend Stevie Nicks, who opened up about her grief in a handwritten note on social media.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” she writes. “I didn’t even know she was ill … until late Saturday night.” She shares she wanted to travel to London to be with her, but was told to wait.

Stevie writes that since hearing Christine was ill, “one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over,” noting, “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now,” adding, “I always knew I would need these words one day … It’s all I can do now.”

Stevie then wrote out the lyrics to the third verse of the Haim song “Hallelujah,” which starts with, “I had a best friend but she has come to pass. One I wish I could see now.”

Stevie signed the note, “See you on the other side my love, don’t forget me, Always Stevie,” and added a picture of her and McVie together.

Mick Fleetwood posted his own tribute to McVie, writing, “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that songbird … reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.” He adds, “part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie.”