AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Student killed in shooting at Seattle high school

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — A student was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle Tuesday morning, and later died from their injuries, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The shooting was believed to be a “targeted attack,” superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, Brent Jones, said at a news conference.

The suspect was taken into custody one hour after the shooting occurred, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

Ingraham High School has canceled classes for Wednesday.

Officers were at the scene of the shooting in four minutes, police noted.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘battleground’-director-details-documentary’s-extraordinary-access-within-anti-abortion-movement
insert_link

Health News

‘Battleground’ director details documentary’s extraordinary access within anti-abortion movement

(NEW YORK) -- Filmmaker Cynthia Lowen began the process of making the new documentary film “Battleground” with a genuine curiosity about the anti-abortion movement. Lowen wanted to understand how, despite being in the minority, anti-abortion movement organizers "were being so successful in advancing their agenda,” she told ABC News Correspondent Phil Lipof. The new documentary “Battleground,” which was released this year in theaters and is now available on streaming platforms, […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%