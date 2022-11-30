AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ official trailer introduces Princess Peach, Donkey Kong

todayNovember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Universal

The official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here — and it’s filled with beloved characters and references to the video games.

In the trailer, released Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct presentation, fans were able to hear more of Chris Pratt as Mario, as well as meet Anya Taylor-Joy‘s Princess Peach, Seth Rogen‘s Donkey Kong and Charlie Day‘s Luigi, who was briefly introduced in the final moments of the teaser trailer.

The trailer shows Mario facing off against Donkey Kong; Jack Black‘s Bowser questioning Luigi; Peach rallying an army of Toads — with Keegan-Michael Key voicing the head Toad; a quick glimpse at a colorful herd of Yoshis and more.

We also see some very exciting — and unexpected — moments, including Mario in the Tanooki suit, Peach harnessing the power of the Fire Flower and some epic Mario Kart action on Rainbow Road.

The rest of the film’s voice cast includes Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario since the ’90s, will also be featured in “surprise cameos.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination, warps into theaters on April 7, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘cocaine-bear’-is-out-for-blood-in-new-horror-comedy-trailer
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Cocaine Bear’ is out for blood in new horror comedy trailer

Universal Pictures Look out – there's a bear on the loose and it’s out for blood. The trailer for Cocaine Bear, the new dark comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks, dropped Wednesday, and it shows off the adventures of a drug-fueled bear as it terrorizes residents in a small Georgia town. “It’s one of the most unique scripts I’ve ever read,” Banks told ABC Audio. “It’s a crazy horror film. It’s bananas. It lives […]

todayNovember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%