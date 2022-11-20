AD
Buck Country Music News

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen among early American Music Award winners

todayNovember 20, 2022

The American Music Awards are happening tonight live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ahead of the show, winners in 26 categories have been announced.

So far, the big winner is Taylor Swift, who’s captured three trophies, as well as Beyoncé, rapper Kendrick Lamar, Latin superstar Bad Bunny and country star Morgan Wallen, each with two.  Other winners include Ghost, Elton John, Nicki Minaj and Coldplay.

Swift is nominated in an additional three categories tonight, and if she wins them, she’ll become the most decorated artist in AMA history.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, will feature performances by Pink, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder and more.

Here are all the pre-show winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

ALBUM AWARDS

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé, Renaissance

Favorite Rock Album: Ghost, Impera

Favorite Soundtrack: ELVIS

SONG AWARDS

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

