Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen among early American Music Award winners

The American Music Awards are happening tonight live on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET, but ahead of the show, winners in 26 categories have been announced.
So far, the big winner is Taylor Swift, who’s captured three trophies, as well as Beyoncé, rapper Kendrick Lamar, Latin superstar Bad Bunny and country star Morgan Wallen, each with two. Other winners include Ghost, Elton John, Nicki Minaj and Coldplay.
Swift is nominated in an additional three categories tonight, and if she wins them, she’ll become the most decorated artist in AMA history.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, will feature performances by Pink, Imagine Dragons, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Wonder and more.
Here are all the pre-show winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello
Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles
Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS
Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay
ALBUM AWARDS
Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé, Renaissance
Favorite Rock Album: Ghost, Impera
Favorite Soundtrack: ELVIS
SONG AWARDS
Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”
Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
