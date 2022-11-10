Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Harry Styles, Adele and more honored by new RIAA certifications

AD

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Adele, Harry Styles and more were honored by the Recording Industry Association as part of a new class of Gold and Platinum honorees for the month.

Taylor earned seven new honors this month. Her Evermore and Folklore albums are now respectively Platinum and twice-Platinum. Her songs “Willow,” “Cardigan,” “Exile” and “The 1” all earned Platinum status, while “Lover” is thrice-Platinum.

Celine earned three new awards, with her album Let’s Talk About Love earning Diamond certification after going 11-times Platinum, while These Are Special Times earned its sixth Platinum status. Her song “My Heart Will Go On” was minted four-times Platinum.

Adele earned several nods in this latest roundup, with her song “Easy On Me” going four-times Platinum, while “I Drink Wine” was minted Gold.

As for Harry, his song “She” was minted Platinum.

Justin Bieber was also saluted by the RIAA, with his song “Off My Face” earning Gold status.

Shakira earned several new honors, with her songs “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes” respectively going twice Platinum and Gold. Her 2001 album Laundry Service was also certified four-times Platinum.

The RIAA also sent James Bay some love after crowning his 2014 hit “Let It Go” six-times Platinum; his 2013 song “Need the Sun to Break” is certified Gold.

Bruce Springsteen earned an accolade, with his 1988 song “My Hometown” finally reaching Platinum status.

Another throwback artist earning a big honor was Billy Joel, with his album The Stranger reaching Diamond status after going 11-times Platinum.

The RIAA also saluted Jason Mraz, with his songs “You and I Both” and “The Remedy (I Won’t Give Up)” respectively earning Gold and Platinum honors.