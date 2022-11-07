AD
Taylor Swift releases new version of “Anti-Hero” featuring Bleachers

todayNovember 7, 2022

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has released a new version of her hit single “Anti-Hero” featuring Bleachers.

The updated track finds frontman Jack Antonoff, who co-produced Swift’s new album, Midnights, replacing the much-discussed “sexy baby” lyric with “art bro.”

“Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people,” Taylor says.

You can listen to the Bleachers version of “Anti-Hero” now via Swift’s webstore until Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The original “Anti-Hero” hit #1 on the ﻿Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

