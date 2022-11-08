AD
    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift still at #1 with “Anti-Hero,” Rihanna scores first top 10 since 2017 with “Lift Me Up”

todayNovember 8, 2022

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” remains at number one for a second week on the Billboard Hot 100, but she no longer has complete control of the Top 10, as she did last week.

Of the 10 that dominated the chart last week, only four remain: “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” at number six, “Midnight Rain” at number seven and “Bejeweled” at number nine.  As previously reported, the songs’ parent album Midnights is number one for a second week on the Billboard Top 200.

Meanwhile, Rihanna comes in hot with “Lift Me Up,” her ballad from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.  The song debuts at number two on the Hot 100, giving the Fenty Beauty mogul her first top 10 hit since 2017.  As Billboard notes, Rihanna has now had 32 top ten hits: Only Drake, Taylor Swift, Madonna and The Beatles have had more.

The last time Rihanna was in the top 10 was as part of DJ Khaled‘s “Wild Thoughts,” which featured her and Bryson Tiller. That one made it to number two.

Surprisingly, Rihanna has never had a song debut at number one.  “Lift Me Up” is her second to debut at number two, following 2010’s Eminem duet, “Love the Way You Lie.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

