The 2nd Annual JAM Broadcasting Shop Local Promotion powered by Breathe Freely — Win $5,000!

As many as 14 injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, police say
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (CHICAGO) -- As many as 14 people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, Chicago police said. At least one person opened fire from a vehicle into a crowd in Garfield Park, a west Chicago neighborhood, officials said. “We have reported at least up to 14 people shot,” Superintendent David Brown told reporters. “They’re all in various conditions, between critical and […]