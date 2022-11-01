The 2nd Annual JAM Broadcasting Shop Local Promotion powered by Breathe Freely — Win $5,000!

AD

It’s back and better than ever. The second annual JAM Broadcasting Shop Local Promotion powered by Breathe Freely!

This year, you can win $5,000 CASH. You can win a year’s worth of gas from Mini-Mart Convenience Stores ($1200) or you could win one or both large flat screen TV’s that we will give out on Saturday December 17th at 6:00 PM at Louise Hays Park.

Stop by any of the following locations and pick up your first ticket for free. Then, for every $10 you spend up to $1,000, you’ll receive another ticket up to 101 per day per business.

Then, be at the stage at Louise Hays Park on December 17th at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 with your tickets. If we call out the number that matches your ticket, you’ll have 5 minutes to produce it. If you produce the ticket, you’ll win the prize associated with the number.

