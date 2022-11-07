The Beatles’ Revolver returns to ‘Billboard’ top five thanks to deluxe special edition

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

The Beatles‘ album Revolver, which first topped the Billboard 200 album chart in 1966, is back in the top five, thanks to a deluxe special edition reissue that came out October 28.

The special edition, which is available in a variety of formats, features demos, alternate versions, outtakes and different mixes of classics like “Yellow Submarine,” “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Tomorrow Never Knows” and “Eleanor Rigby,” as well as different takes of the non-album tracks “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.” It sold 54,000 units, enough to reenter the chart at #4.

Revolver is the latest in an ongoing series of Beatles studio albums that are being reissued in expanded versions. It follows the releases of expanded reissues of Let It Be last year, Abbey Road in 2019, The Beatles aka The White Album in 2018 and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 2017.

As with Revolver, all the albums originally topped the Billboard chart and then returned to the top 10 after the special versions were released.