The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ discusses flawed characters, layered storytelling in season 5

Paramount Network

Things look a bit different on the Dutton Ranch as the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone debuts this weekend on Paramount Network. With John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, now governor of Montana, expect plenty of shifts in alliances, friendships and family dynamics.

One thing that’s held steady: Yellowstone creator/writer Taylor Sheridan’s hand in bringing one of cable’s most successful shows to life.

“I think Taylor is one of the great American writers … he writes characters that are flawed, that are real,” says Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite Rip Wheeler. He tells ABC Audio imperfection is what makes Yellowstone tick.

“I think it’s pretty unique in its voice, in its telling of America now — and it’s linked to America then,” Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, says. “It’s something that a lot of people don’t always — aren’t able to tie together. Taylor is really great at that.”

Another signature feature in Sheridan’s works: His affinity for Native Americans and their culture, shining a light on the complex issues, past and present, in his big- and small-screen projects.

“In his younger years Taylor spent a lot of time on the reservations on the Lakota lands,” says Gil Birmingham, who plays casino boss Thomas Rainwater and is also High Chief of the Broken Rock Indian reservation. “He’s finally gotten into a position where he can get projects green-lit … Yellowstone and introducing these issues and challenges for the Native community are the same things that he witnessed in his personal life. So we’re very grateful to have an alliance like that in somebody that’s so supportive.”

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.