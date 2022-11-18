AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The great cranberry sauce debate: Thomas Rhett + more weigh in on this controversial Thanksgiving dish

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means that lots of country stars are headed home for the holidays and, of course, a big family meal.

But if you’re planning to bring cranberry sauce to your Thanksgiving party, be warned — it’s a pretty polarizing dish. Dinner guests tend to either love or hate it, and country stars are no different.

If you’re headed to Conner Smith or Gary LeVox’s house for Thanksgiving, you better come prepared with a green bean casserole or a pumpkin pie instead, because neither of them are fans of cranberry.

“Cranberry sauce doesn’t do anything for me. I’ve never looked at that and wanted to eat it,” Conner says in an interview with his record label.

“I could just care less about the cranberry sauce, I really could,” Gary agrees in a separate interview.

Brett Young’s not a fan either — though it’s a “tradition” for his family, he tells CMT, so it’s usually on the table. 

Thomas Rhett admits he’s just confused about why the dish is part of Thanksgiving dinner at all. “I need to probably go back into the history books to understand why, but that is one item that I skip over every time,” he says.

But don’t throw out that can of cranberry sauce, especially if Carly Pearce is your Thanksgiving dinner guest. She says it’s always on her “perfect Thanksgiving plate” along with turkey, dressing, gravy, sweet potato and pie.

And if you’re anything like Trisha Yearwood, maybe you’ll just update your cranberry sauce into something a little more refined. Check out her cranberry relish recipe for a fresh twist on a holiday staple.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

beer-sales-banned-at-world-cup-stadiums-in-qatar,-fifa-says
insert_link

Sports News

Beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, FIFA says

Image Source/Getty Images (LONDON) -- The sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages at the 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar was banned on Friday, just two days before the international soccer tournament kicks off. Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold to fans at the eight stadiums during the 64 matches. The decision was confirmed by FIFA, the tournament's owner. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%