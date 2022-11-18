The man in the hat is back: Harrison Ford in first photo from fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

ABC

While a teaser of the forthcoming movie is, so far, nowhere in sight, Lucasfilm has granted Empire magazine the first official pictures of Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Ford-as-Indy graces the cover of the magazine. The adventurer is pictured on the deck of a boat, staring intensely off camera.

Nothing is yet known about the plot, but Ford, now 80, promises, “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky.”

He adds, “The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous, but I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

As for why he tackled one final adventure as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., the legendary actor said, “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey.”

The as-yet-untitled fifth Indy adventure also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook. The film is set for release on June 30, 2023.

