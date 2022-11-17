The Moody Blues’ John Lodge reflects on 50th anniversary of ‘Seventh Sojourn’

Decca Music Limited

November 17th marks the 50th anniversary of The Moody Blues album Seventh Sojourn, which, according to bassist/vocalist John Lodge, was inspired by Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales.

Lodge says he and keyboardist Mike Pinder liked the idea of the characters making a six-day pilgrimage, while sharing various stories during their trek. “What they used to do after they walked for six days, they would sit down on the day of rest and tell everybody stories,” he shares. “And I thought, ‘That’s what our album is about, it’s about us.’”

He adds, “And sojourn means to rest and seven ’cause the seventh album. And so Mike and I were talking about it and we [decided], ’Yep, Seventh Sojourn, that’s the album title.’”

The album features the band’s big hit “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band),” which was born out of the realization their fans looked up to them as saviors or prophets, when they were anything but. He says one time after a tour he found people in his front yard who told him, “We’re waiting for the spaceship to come, and you’ll be flying it.”

“And I said, ‘I don’t think so, so I won’t be flying anything.’ And they said, ‘No, but you will be,'” Lodge explains. “And I suddenly thought, ‘Hang on, I don’t know anything more than you guys. You know, I’m just a singer in a rock and roll band. That’s all I am.'”