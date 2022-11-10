AD
‘The Office’ vet Rainn Wilson changes his name to advocate for the environment

todayNovember 10, 2022

Good Morning America

While it’s arguable his given name was already halfway there, The Office veteran Rainn Wilson is using his very name to advocate for Mother Nature.

The actor explains that as “a cheap little stunt,” he’s adopted the moniker Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson, which the advocacy group Arctic Basecamp says will “help raise awareness surrounding the environmental crisis and fallout from the rapidly warming Arctic region.”

Wilson didn’t legally change his name, evidently, but did so on his social media platforms. He’s also urging fans to do the same by trying out the Arctic Name Change Generator for the two weeks that the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference — or Cop27 — is in session in Egypt.

Wilson also urged other celebrities to follow in his footsteps, and did so by offering generated name changes like Amy Poehler Bears Are In Trouble and Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

