The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton & more make list of worst decisions in music history

Few artists make all the right decisions when it comes to their career, but there are some who make spectacularly bad decisions, and Rolling Stone is taking a long hard look at them. The mag has just come out with a list they’ve dubbed “The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History,” created by artists like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Eric Clapton and more.

Coming in at number one is The Rolling Stones’ decision to hire Hells Angels for security at their 1969 free concert at Altamont Speedway, which ended with the death of concertgoer Meredith Hunter. Others making the top five include: Jerry Lee Lewis marrying his underage cousin at two, Decca Records passing on The Beatles in 1962 at three, Eric Clapton and his anti-vax conspiracy theories at four and the 1999 Woodstock festival at five.

Other bad decisions making the list include: U2 giving away their album Songs of Innocence for free on iTunes in 2015, Billy Squier’s cheesy music video for “Rock Me Tonight,” Steve Van Zandt quitting the E Street Band ahead of the Born in the U.S.A. Tour in 1984, John Lennon saying The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus” in 1966 and lots more.

