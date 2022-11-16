AD
Entertainment News

‘The Walking Dead’, live: AMC saying goodbye to series with special live event

todayNovember 16, 2022

AMC

A show about the undead is getting a live send-off.

Ahead of the final episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead on Sunday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET, the network has announced it is holding a special live event.

Hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick, The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on AMC and AMC+. It will feature peeks of the finale to come, red carpet arrivals and interviews with some of the stars who made the post-apocalyptic show a phenomenon when it debuted October 31, 2010.

Following the final show of the series, Hardwick will return at 10:30 p.m. for a special “super-sized” episode of Talking Dead that will “dive deep into the series’ last episode and season, look back at some of the most iconic moments from the show,” and feature interviews with the cast and special guests, as well as “preview what’s to come from the forthcoming spin-offs in the expanding Walking Dead Universe.”

These include Isle of the Dead, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan and Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie, as well as a limited series focusing on the series’ original hero, Rick Grimes, for which Andrew Lincoln will be reunited with his onscreen love, Black Panther franchise star Danai Gurira as Michonne.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

