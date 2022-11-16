AD
Thomas Rhett wishes his daughter “Lillie bug” a happy first birthday

todayNovember 16, 2022

ABC

Thomas Rhett and his family are celebrating a very special birthday this week. The youngest of the singer’s four children, Lillie, is officially a one-year-old.

“Lillie bug…how are you one already?” TR wrote on social media. “It seems like yesterday. For real.”

In his birthday post, the singer shared a snapshot of little Lillie offering the camera a grin with big, purple sunglasses on her face. That sunny demeanor is pretty typical of his baby girl, Thomas says in the rest of his post’s caption.

“Every time I look at you you are smiling!” he goes on to say. “Don’t ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby.”

Thomas and his wife, Lauren Akins, share four daughters, whose ages span from 7 to 1. Over on Lauren’s social media, she shared a snapshot of the family’s “hot tub party” celebrating Lillie’s birthday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

