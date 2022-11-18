Three women found stabbed to death at home in Queens, New York

After 39 years behind bars, Black man walks free on overturned murder conviction
(NEW YORK)-- A man who spent almost 40 years behind bars had his murder conviction for a 1983 killing overturned Thursday. "Even though it was delayed justice, it was justice," Raymond Flanks told reporters after he exited the courthouse. "Time and truth prevailed in this matter." Prosecutors and defense lawyers joined together in asking for Flanks' conviction to be overturned. They argued that inconsistencies in the eyewitness testimony was kept […]