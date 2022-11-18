Three women found stabbed to death at home in Queens, New York

AD

(NEW YORK) –Three women were found stabbed to death at a home in Queens, New York, on Friday, in what police are investigating as a triple homicide, authorities said.

The victims — ages 26, 46 and 57 — were found by a home health aide at 10:40 a.m., according to police.

It appears to be a domestic crime and police are searching for a family member who left the house around 5 a.m., according to authorities.