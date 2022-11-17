AD
Mike FM Music News

Ticketmaster announces Taylor Swift’s tour is officially sold out, cancels general ticket sales

todayNovember 17, 2022

If you were hoping to buy tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, you are officially out of luck.

Ticketmaster announced Thursday that Friday’s ticket sale for the general public will not go forward as planned.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted.

Fans are obviously seeing Red after this latest announcement, especially those who managed to qualify for the Verified Fan presale on Tuesday and were unable to buy a single ticket.

Fans are also outraged that all the available tickets for Taylor’s 52-date tour seemingly sold during the presale. Twitter user @enchanted_dg criticized, “If you were going to put everything on sale before the general sale why not cancel the general sale from the start.”

Another typed in all capital letters, “It’s not April 1st Ticketmaster.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ticketmaster issued a statement claiming Taylor’s tour broke all kinds of records “and parts of our website.”

Taylor’s tour had the “largest registration in history” for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service. In addition, the service endured “3.5 billion total system requests” during Tuesday’s presale.  

Taylor’s tour also sold over 2 million tickets during the November 15 presale, which is “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” Ticketmaster explained.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Backstreet Boys teaming with JC Penney for livestream featuring music, games and video premiere

Courtesy JC Penney Backstreet Boys are teaming with JC Penney for a Facebook Live event next month. The JCP Live Holiday Spectacular will feature the guys performing two songs from their holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, and playing holiday-inspired games. They'll also do a Q&A with the audience and premiere the video for one of the original songs on their album, "Christmas in New York." Among the games you'll see Kevin, Brian, […]

