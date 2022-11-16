Timothée Chalamet still preparing to play Bob Dylan in biopic

Val Wilmer/Redferns

It’s been a long wait to see Timothée Chalamet play Bob Dylan on the big screen in the planned biopic Going Electric, but he just gave fans some hope the project may still happen.

In an interview with Variety, Chalamet says he hasn’t stopped preparing to play the legendary musician in the James Mangold-directed film, which was announced two years ago, noting it’s “been one of the greatest gifts for me.”

“It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not,” he shares. “But without giving anything away — because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially — the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”