Timothy Olson, Wisconsin man accused of victimizing women he meets on dating apps, taken into custody

(MILWAUKEE) — A Wisconsin man accused of financially preying on women he met on dating apps, and is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a woman he was with when she collapsed at a bar, has been taken into custody, police said.

Police had warned the public to be on the lookout for Timothy Olson, 52, for several weeks. Two police departments in the Milwaukee area were seeking to speak with him, while a third has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged personal ID theft.

Amid attempts to locate him, Olson was spotted in Franklin, a city in Milwaukee County, Monday night, before being taken into custody Tuesday morning, police said.

“Please be on the look out for TIMOTHY OLSON,” the Franklin Police Department said on Facebook Tuesday while sharing two photos of Olson. “He was confirmed in Franklin last night at a business on South 27th St. Do not attempt to contact or apprehend him. Call 911 immediately to report his location.”

Police updated that he had been taken into custody around 10:15 a.m. local time.

South Milwaukee police are seeking to speak with Olson amid an investigation into the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance. The two were at Powers on 10th in South Milwaukee on Nov. 17 when Mikulance had an “unknown medical emergency,” police said. She was transported to a local hospital where she died five days later, on Nov. 22, police said.

Surveillance video showed Mikulance and Olson sitting together at the bar before she collapsed, police said.

The South Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating the incident at Powers on 10th and is awaiting the autopsy results.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing and it is not known if any crime has occurred, or if this incident is related to any other investigations by other jurisdictions,” the department said in an update on Nov. 22.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Mikulance died on Nov. 22, and that the South Milwaukee Police Department has placed a non-disclosure order on her case, meaning no further details can be released at this time.

This marks the third time a woman has fallen unconscious while in Olson’s presence, according to police in Racine, about 15 miles south of South Milwaukee, who said they are also seeking Olson for questioning in a “similar incident.”

Police in Racine have been warning women in the area about Olson for several weeks.

On Nov. 9, the Racine Police Department issued a safety alert to “caution the women in Racine County and get the public’s help in locating a male subject who has met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss.”

Olson has a warrant out for his arrest for five counts of felony personal ID theft for financial gain issued by police in nearby Mt. Pleasant, according to the Racine Police Department. The warrant stems from a Sept. 2 incident, court records show.

“The Racine Police Department is looking to speak to Olson regarding a similar incident out of our jurisdiction,” the department said.

No further details can be released at this time on the incident in their jurisdiction amid a “very ongoing and active” investigation, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, a spokesperson for the Racine Police Department, told ABC News.

The Racine Police Department issued another warning on Nov. 21, updating that Olson had been linked to “another woman in a bar who fell unconscious while in his presence” on Nov. 17. That incident was the one that occurred at Powers on 10th, Wilcox confirmed.

That incident marked the third woman Racine police are aware of to have “ended up unconscious” while in Olson’s presence, the department said. Wilcox said she hasn’t heard of any additional cases.

Sam Anderson told ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN she was bartending at Powers on 10th when she saw Mikulance, a Cudahy resident who was a regular at the bar, collapse.

“I saw the look on her face and I saw she was holding a drink and she kind of started leaning back,” Anderson told the station. “She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground.”

For now, friends of Mikulance — a mother of four who went by Raina — are left searching for answers.

“There’s a lot of conversation going on as to what went down. And we really don’t know,” her friend, Marc Gaidish, told WISN.