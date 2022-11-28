Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers share acoustic ‘American Girl’ video

Cover: Tom Garner/Warner Records

A new video for the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic “American Girl” has just been released. The live acoustic version of the song comes from the newly released Live at the Fillmore, (1997) box set.

According to a post on the Petty Instagram account, the black and white clip “realizes Tom’s stated vision of the ‘modern’ American Girl being ‘any kind of woman.’” It also includes a quick cameo from the singer’s granddaughter Everly.

Petty’s daughter Adria Petty directed the video and notes, “In 2017 Tom changed his tour visuals to reflect a wide range of women,” adding, “we are excited to carry on his wishes.”

Speaking of “American Girl,” Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench performed a stripped down version of the classic song for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The clip was shot at the band’s recording and rehearsal space, with Tench on piano and singing, backed by Campbell on guitar.