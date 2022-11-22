AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ finally flies onto streaming December 22

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paramount Pictures

The biggest movie of the year — and of Tom Cruise‘s career — Top Gun: Maverick, will finally land on streaming December 22.

Paramount+ made the announcement Tuesday.

As reported, Cruise — also a producer of the blockbuster — resisted pressure to stream the film while attendance in theaters was still low, or even nonexistent, during the pandemic, and insisted it be released only in theaters.

It was a gamble that paid off: To date, the movie has grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide since its release on May 27.

Joseph Kosinsky‘s movie has Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell training a crop of young recruits for a dangerous mission: Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Glenn Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis play the cocky young guns. The film also stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Oscar nominee Ed Harris, Emmy winner Jon Hamm and original Top Gun star Val Kilmer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift’s-lawyer-fans-are-collaborating-to-take-action-against-ticketmaster
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s lawyer fans are collaborating to take action against Ticketmaster

ABC Ticketmaster might have kicked a hornet nest with the disastrous rollout of Taylor Swift's presale tickets because some of her fans, who also happen to be lawyers, are looking into ways to take action against the ticketing giant. Mashable reports a group of "Swiftie lawyers" created a LLC titled Vigilante Legal -- in honor of Taylor's song "Vigilante S***" --  shortly after the ticketing fiasco to strategize over any potential legal recourse. Blake Barnett, the 30-year-old lawyer […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%