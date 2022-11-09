AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida’s east coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State between the southeastern cities of Fort Pierce and Melbourne late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday, becoming the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends later this month.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 09, 5:04 AM EST

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

President Joe Biden on Tuesday night approved an emergency declaration for Florida due to conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the White House.

In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, the White House said.

The emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, according to the White House.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

single-ticket-wins-record-$2.04-billion-powerball-jackpot
insert_link

National News

Single ticket wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

(NEW YORK) -- A single ticket has claimed a record $2.04 billion jackpot in Powerball's biggest drawing ever. The ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, in Los Angeles County, according to the California Lottery. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball of 10. Monday's $1.9 billion jackpot jumped to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning and is the world's largest lottery prize ever offered, […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%