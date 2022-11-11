AD
National News

Tropical Storm Nicole unearths remains believed to be from Native American burial ground

todayNovember 11, 2022

Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Nicole’s powerful winds have unearthed remains at a beach on Florida’s Hutchinson Island, authorities said.

The six bodies recovered so far are believed to be from a Native American burial ground in the area, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Detectives are working diligently to preserve and carefully remove the remains with the utmost care and respect,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday. “Those remains will be transferred to the Medical Examiners Office then to the Bureau Archeological Research Department of State.”

Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm. Two deaths have been confirmed from Nicole: a man and a woman died after they were electrocuted by a downed power line in Orange County, officials said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

