Entertainment News

‘Tulsa King’ gets season 2 renewal, smashes records to become #1 new cable series of 2022

November 30, 2022

Background
Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Tulsa King, the new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, has been renewed for season 2 on Paramount+.

The series stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mobster just released from prison who must make a name for himself in a new city.

According to Nielsen, the show’s release made it the #1 new cable series of the year, with its preview screening on Paramount Network beating out HBO’s popular new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

Additionally, the release of Tulsa King helped to drive Paramount+ to its highest single-day stats ever. The streaming service had their “biggest new sign-up day in history” immediately following its premiere, which is what led to the quick season 2 green light, ViacomCBS President/CEO Chris McCarthy said in a press release.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

