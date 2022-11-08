University of Kentucky student seen in racist viral video set to withdraw

AD

(LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY) — A female student who was caught on camera using racial slurs towards a Black student at the University of Kentucky will voluntarily withdraw from the university, according to her attorney.

Sophia Rosing, 22, the senior at the University of Kentucky, plans to withdraw Tuesday or Wednesday, her lawyer, Fred Peters, told ABC News.

The video, which was recorded early Sunday morning, shows Rising apparently drunk and saying derogatory, racial slurs to Kylah Spring, a first-year student who was working an overnight shift at the university’s front desk.

“It is our story,” Spring said at a demonstration held on campus grounds Monday night.

“There’s a whole video of “This is a recurring issue in and across American school systems no matter what age,” she added.

Rosing refused to give her name when authorities were called. She was taken into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center and registered as Jane Doe and has since been released from custody after her parents paid a cash bond of $10,000, according to Peters. Rising pleaded not guilty according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s office.

She faces two assault charges, one against Spring and the other towards a police officer. She was also given a disorderly misconduct charge and a public intoxication charge, according to her lawyer.

“She regrets everything and is humiliated and embarrassed,” Peters said about his client.

University President Eli Capilouto released a statement following the incident condemning the behavior and said the school “will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.”

ABC News sent a request for comment to the University of Kentucky.

Spring assembled a diverse crowd Monday night to address the situation during a peaceful demonstration. Many supporters including her parents surrounded Spring while she delivered a short, emotional speech describing her experience — encouraging the crowd to follow Michelle Obama’s famous philosophy of “when they go low, we go high.”

“I was physically, verbally and racially assaulted by Jane Doe, aka Sophia Rosing,” Spring said at the protest.

Spring said she was “deeply saddened” about the incident but is “grateful for the justice to come.”

“To Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” Spring said. “I only pray that you open your heart to love,” Spring said.

Rosing’s first court hearing is set for next Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to Peters.