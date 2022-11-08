AD
Uriah Heep announces new album, ‘Chaos & Colour’; hear first single “Save Me Tonight” now

todayNovember 8, 2022

Silver Lining Music

British hard rock veterans Uriah Heep have announced a new album, Chaos & Colour, which will be released on January 27. It’s available for pre-order now.

The first single “Save Me Tonight,” which comes with an animated video, is streaming now. Uriah Heep’s bass player Dave Rimmer, who co-wrote the track, says the song “comes from a place of frustration and helplessness, living through these unprecedented past couple of years but hanging on to this raging hope that we would all meet again!”

As for the album title, the band’s Mick Box explains that it refers to the pandemic lockdown and “all the chaos that was thrown into the world.” He notes, “As far as I could see it, the only color people had was through music. It helped so many people get through those difficult years, using that strength and power which music has, to make those bad times not quite so bad.”

The album will be available in black and colored vinyl, as a deluxe CD with a hardcover book and as a standard CD.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

