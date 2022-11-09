AD
Viola Davis to play the president in Amazon’s action pic ‘G20’

todayNovember 9, 2022

Viola Davis is going from The First Lady to the president of the United States.

The actress who was seen as Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady earlier this year will be playing President Taylor Sutton in an upcoming Amazon original action movie she’s producing called G20. Sutton is a military vet who goes all John McClane in Die Hard when terrorists take over the G20 summit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she “must bring all her statecraft and military experience to bear to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and, of course, the world.”

In the announcement, Amazon Studios’ movie head Julie Rapaport called Oscar winner Davis, currently in theaters in the hits The Woman King and Black Adam, a “one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera.” “[W]e can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” she added.

Viola and her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon, will shepherd the movie under their JuVee Productions banner.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayNovember 9, 2022

