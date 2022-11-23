AD
National News

Virginia Walmart mass shooting: What we know about the victims

todayNovember 23, 2022

City of Chesapeake

(CHESAPEAKE, Va.) — Six people were gunned down in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Survivors said the gunman walked into a break room and opened fire on Tuesday night.

The suspect was identified by city officials as 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. Walmart said he worked at the store as an overnight team lead and had been an employee since 2010. He died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

On Wednesday, the City of Chesapeake released the names of the victims on Twitter.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Lorenzo Gamble

Brian Pendleton, 38

Pendleton’s mother, Michelle Johnson, told ABC News that her son “had a real big heart” and loved working at Walmart.

Pendleton had a condition called congenital hydrocephalus, but it never stopped him from leading a full life, she said.

“He liked to joke, and he liked to make people laugh, but he was a very good worker,” Johnson said.

“I’m going to miss my son,” she said.

Kellie Pyle

Randall Blevins

Tyneka Johnson

Chesapeake hasn’t released the name and photo of the sixth victim, a 16-year-old boy, because he’s a minor.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

