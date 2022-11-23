AD
National News

Virginia Walmart shooting updates: Seven people dead, including gunman

todayNovember 23, 2022

(CHESAPEAKE, Va.) — Seven people have died, including the shooter, after a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night, police said.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that “preliminary info is it was an employee, possible manager, went in break room and shot other employees, and himself.”

Police could not confirm if the shooting was contained to one part of the store and said it’s “very fluid, very new right now.”

“It’s sad, we’re a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday,” Kosinski said.

“We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet,” the city of Chesapeake tweeted. “Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam’s Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is en route to the scene, ABC News can report.

“Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond. Our communications team is set up and will be releasing additional information as it’s confirmed,” Chesapeake Deputy Director of Public Communications Elizabeth Vaughn said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News authorities are investigating whether this was a case of working violence.

Written by: ABC News

