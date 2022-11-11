AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

WAR releases new mix of classic album ‘The World Is a Ghetto,’ vinyl box set coming November 25

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Avenue/Rhino

Fifty years ago this month, WAR’s classic album The World Is a Ghetto was released, hitting number one on the Billboard chart and going on to become the bestselling album of 1973. Now there’s a whole new way to listen to it.

Avenue/Rhino has released a new Dolby Atmos mix of the album, which features the top-10 title track and the number-two hit “Cisco Kid.” The World Is a Ghetto was WAR’s fifth album. The band was first formed in the late ’60s by ex-Animals frontman Eric Burdon and producer/songwriter Jerry Goldstein.

Meanwhile, on November 25, a four-LP multicolor vinyl box set called Eric Burdon & WAR: The Complete Vinyl Collection is being released as a limited edition for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event. 

The set, limited to 5,500, includes both albums Burdon and the band made together: Eric Burdon Declares War and the two-LP set The Black-Man’s Burdon, plus Love Is All Around, a 1976 collection of songs Burdon recorded with WAR but didn’t put on their albums. This marks the first time the albums are being released on vinyl since the ’70s. “Spill the Wine” and “They Can’t Take Away Our Music” are the best-known tracks on those albums.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

temple-university-students-robbed-at-gunpoint,-held-in-basement-at-off-campus-apartment
insert_link

National News

Temple University students robbed at gunpoint, held in basement at off-campus apartment

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students that occurred Friday morning at an off-campus apartment, school officials said. Some of the victims recounted the harrowing experience to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV, which they said started when one of the roommates responded to a knock at the door. The roommate let the two young men in the apartment, believing they knew someone inside, the […]

todayNovember 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%