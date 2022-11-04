AD
Entertainment News

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO hoping to conjure up more movie magic with ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling

todayNovember 4, 2022

Mike Marsland/WireImage

During an investor call on Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he’s hoping the studio will make more magic with Harry Potter author JK Rowling

The Potter films and their Fantastic Beasts spin-offs have grossed more than $7.7 billion for the studio, so it appears Zaslav is looking past the bestselling author’s recent controversial comments, which some saw as transphobic. 

In fact, her Potter stars Daniel RadcliffeRupert Grint and Emma Watson — the big screen’s Harry, Ron and Hermoine — all made statements distancing themselves from words from the author, who wasn’t a part of the recent Potter reunion special on HBO.

Radcliffe recently reiterated why he felt so strongly about doing so.

That said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav explained, “We’re going to focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros…over the past 25 years.”

The exec insisted that “If [Warner Bros] could do something with JK Rowling” in the future, they would.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

