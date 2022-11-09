AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Cher in futuristic ad for new Balmain bag, The Blaze

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In September, Cher was a surprise guest at the finale of the Balmain fashion show in Paris. Now, she’s starring in a new ad for the luxury label’s new bag: The Blaze.

At the fashion show, Cher wore a skintight, black jumpsuit with pointy shoulders and black platform shoes. In the ad, she’s wearing the same outfit and is shown seated on a throne. When she gets up, we see she’s attached to a massive wall by numerous, snake-like “plugs.” As she continues walking, the plugs detach.

As lots of futuristic special effects and lighting surround her, Cher intones, “All of us invent ourselves.” As the new bag appears in her hand, she adds, “Some of us just have more imagination than others.”

The Blaze bags are priced from $2600 to $3500 each.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

old-dominion-was-genuinely-surprised-by-cma-album-of-the-year-nod:-“it’s-so-special”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion was genuinely surprised by CMA Album of the Year nod: “It’s so special”

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images Old Dominion has a four-year winning streak in the CMA Vocal Group of the Year category, but that doesn’t mean they think the category’s a sure thing. “It really is such a close -- it’s hard to say competition, because this is not a competition -- but it really could go any way for any one of us. And we keep getting lucky,” the group -- […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%