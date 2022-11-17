Watch Pink make up a song on the spot on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you’ve ever doubted Pink is a talented musician, just watch her Wednesday night performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During a game called “Wing It and Sing It,” Pink had to make up a song on the spot using lyrics she’d never seen before. Accompanied by a piano player, she started singing an original melody while Jimmy presented her with lyrics describing what a weird and unlikeable person she is.

Pink began singing a soulful ballad as she saw the first few words, “Would you still love me if you knew…,” and laughed when she saw the next line: “…the many sketchy things I do?”

Pink then had to sing about those sketchy things — like getting high at Costco and eating all the free samples, drinking ranch dressing straight from the jar and roofie-ing a guy and stealing his kidney — while trying not to crack up. She even sang about the sounds she allegedly makes in the “heat of passion” and was quite believable. The one line she refused to sing, though, was “I believe JFK Junior is well and alive.”

Also during her appearance, Pink talked about how she’s totally “nailed” touring with kids, so much so that other female pop stars asked her to write an instruction manual for them. And speaking of kids, Pink said her daughter, Willow, is the first to point out if she sings the wrong lyrics during her live shows.

“I made a bet with her once,” Pink explained. “She’s like, ‘That’s not the right words.’ I’m like, ‘I wrote it!’ She’s like, ‘That’s not the words.’ And we went back [and looked], and she was right!”

Watch Pink open the American Music Awards this Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.